Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

