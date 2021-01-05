Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 242,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALEX opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

