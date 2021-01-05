McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.41.

MCD stock opened at $210.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.47. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

