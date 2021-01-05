Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,172 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Sidoti lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -187.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

