Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

