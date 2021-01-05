Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 15,754 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 131.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Liquidity Services worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of LQDT opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $555.26 million, a P/E ratio of -147.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

