CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,348,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,443,000 after acquiring an additional 421,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,255,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CUBE stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.