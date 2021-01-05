16,357 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

