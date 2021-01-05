Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

FBNC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

