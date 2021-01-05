Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,309 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $790.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

