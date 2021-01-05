iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Down 9%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

About iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

