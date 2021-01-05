AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Trading Up 8%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

AFC Ajax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

