C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Shares Up 1.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 2,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

C&C Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

