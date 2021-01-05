Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Stock Price Up 22%

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)’s share price rose 22% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 7,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,133% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.22.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.