M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Up 9.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.14. 1,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

