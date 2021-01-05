Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denbury from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:DEN opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $2,781,192.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock worth $24,161,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

