Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qiwi by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

