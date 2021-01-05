Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $142.70 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $303.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.