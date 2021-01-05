Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 528.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 163,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

