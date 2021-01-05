Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells 11,132 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.68, a PEG ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

