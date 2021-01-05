CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRH. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $42.71 on Monday. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 175.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CRH by 4,844.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

