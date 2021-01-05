ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

CHX stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $28,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

