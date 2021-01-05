John Lagourgue Sells 100,000 Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$184,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,526 shares in the company, valued at C$617,703.37.
John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, John Lagourgue bought 20,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.
Shares of BUS stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
