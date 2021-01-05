John Lagourgue Sells 100,000 Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$184,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,526 shares in the company, valued at C$617,703.37.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, John Lagourgue bought 20,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.

Shares of BUS stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

