Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 12,486,993 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HLF opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

