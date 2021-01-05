Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lawson Products worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter worth about $1,913,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.78 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

