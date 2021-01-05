Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.