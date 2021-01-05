Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of CTO Realty Growth worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CTO opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

