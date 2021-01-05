Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

