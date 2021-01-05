Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of MeiraGTx worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,001 shares of company stock worth $1,341,740. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGTX opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $596.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

