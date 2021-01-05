723 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $142.85.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

