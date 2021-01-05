Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,821 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Falcon Minerals worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

