Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical also posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.