Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $592.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $597.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $677.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

GCO stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $423.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

