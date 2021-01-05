Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.05. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $504.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

