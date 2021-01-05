Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Establishment Labs worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $843.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,568. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.