Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.55 million, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $152.59 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

