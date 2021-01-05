JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

