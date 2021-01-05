JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83,000 Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

CKPT stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

