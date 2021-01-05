JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of First Western Financial worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Western Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

