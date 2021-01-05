JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

PRTK opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $280.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

