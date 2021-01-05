JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,251 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Ardmore Shipping worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 120.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 145.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

