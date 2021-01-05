JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $96,000 Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 73.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EARN. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

