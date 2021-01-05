First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of First Savings Financial Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 4,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSFG. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

FSFG stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.20. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.