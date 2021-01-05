JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

CEF opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

