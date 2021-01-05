JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,063 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

