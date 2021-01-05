Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $608.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.08 million. Viasat posted sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,662,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

