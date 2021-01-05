Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Underperform”

CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.49.

BDRBF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

