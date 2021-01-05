Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Underperform”

CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.49.

BDRBF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

