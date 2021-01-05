Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 7.12% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

