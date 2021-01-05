U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.12 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

