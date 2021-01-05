Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

ADI stock opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,318 shares of company stock worth $6,863,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

